Overcast condition, cold wave in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: A day after widespread rain, cold wave conditions with an overcast sky prevailed over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday.
However, dry weather will is expected until January 11, a Met official said here. The dry weather would largely prevail in both states with dense fog conditions.
Industrial hub Ludhiana had a high of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar and Patiala cities in Punjab recorded a low of 2.2 and 6 degrees. Patiala had 6 mm of rain.
In Haryana, Hisar town had a low of 3.2 degrees, while it was 6.8 degrees in Ambala, 5 degrees in Narnaul, 4 degrees in Sirsa and 7.4 degrees in Karnal, which had 22.6 mm rains.
Chandigarh, which saw rain for the past three days, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees.
