Over 91% pass Class X exams, number of students scoring above 90% & 95% drops

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in class 10 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording a pass percentage of 91.46.



There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year. However, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95, respectively.

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed. A total of 1.5 lakh student have been placed in compartment.

Thiruvananthapuram's pass percentage was 99.28 per cent, followed by Chennai (98.95 per cent), Bengaluru (98.23 per cent), Pune (98.05 per cent) and Ajmer (96.93 per cent).

Panchkula, a city in Haryana located near Chandigarh, came sixth with a pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, followed by Bhubaneswar (93.20 per cent), Bhopal (92.86 per cent), Chandigarh (91.83 per cent) and Patna (90.69%), which rounded off the top 10 list.

Delhi ranks 14 and 15 in the 10th board exams. However, there has been an increase of about 5 per cent in the Class 10 board results over the previous year. Last year, 80.97 per cent of the students in the Delhi region had passed the 10th board examination.

Guwahati was ranked at the bottom with a pass percentage of 79.12 per cent.

The foreign schools affiliated to the CBSE have achieved a pass percentage of 98.67 per cent. Last year, their pass percentage was 98.75 per cent.

The best performance has been achieved by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with a pass percentage of 99.23 per cent, followed by that of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) with 98.66 pass percentage.

Ananya Singh, studying at Jawahar Vidya Mandir (JBM) in Shyamali, Ranchi, has scored 100 each in Mathematics and Social Sciences and 97 in both English and Hindi and 98 in Computer Science. Speaking to IANS, Ananya said, "I owe it to my mother Anjana Singh and father Dharmendra Kumar Singh, and my mentors. I used to study for 12 hours every day. I want to serve the society by becoming a doctor."

While the class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all the parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi, which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled, following spike in COVID-19 cases.

For subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.