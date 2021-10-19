Over 76% show sero positivity in third survey by Haryana, Vij releases report

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday released the report of 3rd round of COVID-19 Sero Survey conducted in the month of September, 2021, wherein the sero-positivity was found to be 76.3 per cent (Urban 78.1 per cent and Rural 75.1 per cent). In the first round of Sero Survey, the positivity rate was found to be 8 per cent and in the second round of Sero Survey, it was 14.8 per cent.



Vij was interacting with the mediapersons during the release of the report of the third round of Sero Survey, here. On this occasion, he also released the report book of the third round of Sero Survey.

He said that a positivity of 75.3 per cent men, 77.1 per cent women, 69.8 per cent children falling in the age group of 6 to 9 years, 73.2 percent of children aging 10 to 17 years has been found in the Sero Survey while positivity of 81.6 per cent has been found in vaccinated people and a positivity of 75.5 per cent has been found in non-vaccinated people.

He said that this Sero Survey was done to ascertain whether the COVID antibodies have been developed due to Covid-19 vaccination or naturally. He elaborated the antibodies developed after vaccination were identified by conducting Spike Protein Antibody Test.

He said that this survey was conducted by the Health Department in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMS, Rohtak in all the districts of Haryana. In this round of Sero Survey, the sample size was much larger as compared to the previous sero surveys conducted in the state with a sample size of 18,700 in the first round and 15,840 in the second round.

He said that this round of Sero Survey was completely different from those conducted earlier as the sample size (36,520 sample size) was very large this time and secondly all these samples were tested in the laboratory of District Civil Hospital, Panchkula. He lauded the State and District Health officials and field teams for conducting this study.

Sero survey to be conducted again in Faridabad

Vij said that the seroprevalence study shows that the overall sero-positivity of COVID in the state of Haryana has been found to be 76.3 per cent (urban 78.1 per cent and rural 75.1 per cent). He said that district Kurukshetra witnessed the highest 85 per cent sero-positivity and the lowest was 64.2 per cent in Faridabad. However, 14 per cent samples were found to be inconclusive in Faridabad thus, Sero Survey will be conducted again in Faridabad.

State Government is making arrangements to administer vaccine to children below 18 years of age

Vij said that the Central Government has approved the vaccine for children below 18 years of age and Haryana has started making arrangements in this regard.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora informed that efficient COVID-19 vaccination programme complements the high seroprevalence in the community. The results of this round of sero survey is somewhat close to achieving herd immunity. Therefore, implementing COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour for the safety of its population of Haryana is still our top priority.