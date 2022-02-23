Over 65 cr youth jobless due to wrong policies of BJP govt, says Baghel

Barabanki: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that unemployment has become the biggest problem for the country due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. Over 65 crore youths, who could have become the strength of the nation, are jobless.

Bhupesh Baghel, who reached Barabanki to campaign for the fourth phase of election, targeted the BJP for the problem of stray animals in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a public meeting, he said that the Prime Minister now talks about the problem because the issue has been troubling the UP government. He added that BJP itself has to be blamed for the problem of stray animals as they hail cow but find no solution.

Referring to Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana, the CM promised that if Congress is voted to power cowsheds will be constructed in each village in Uttar Pradesh like it is constructed in Chhattisgarh.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister's speech, Baghel said that all governments work for their people, but does not ask its people to repay the favor. He said the government wants to buy votes by giving five kilos of food grains. He added that Chhattisgarh government gives 35 kg rice and providing food grain is not a favor, it is the responsibility of the government.

Questioning the UP government, Baghel said that the Yogi government had also talked about loan waiver of farmers in the earlier elections but how many farmers' loans have been waived off in Uttar Pradesh?

He said that farmers were never on the agenda of the BJP whereas Congress kept its promise and waived off loans of all farmers in Chhattisgarh. He urged the people to vote on their issues and not on the basis of caste and religion.