'Over 60L labour families to get free health tests under scheme'

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti a state-level function was organized in Gurugram, the city of Guru Drona, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made several announcements for the welfare of the workers in the State.



Addressing the State-level function on Labour Day Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan Yojana for more than 60 lakh labour families. Under the scheme, tests like ENT, blood, sugar, ECG etc. will be done free of cost once in a year. The Chief Minister also announced the opening of 200 Shram Yogi Clinics in the state. He said that 100 ambulances with advanced life support facilities would be available in the state. At the same time, 44 mobile medical vans will be run for general health check-ups. Now the labour families will not be required to give any guarantee to take loans under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana.

The Chief Minister announced to increase in the financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh given on the death of an unorganised sector worker at the workplace. The financial assistance given to the handicapped has also been increased. While the financial assistance has also been doubled in case of any disability.

The Chief Minister also announced to increase the assistance being given to handicapped children from Rs.2,500 per month to Rs. 3,000. Khattar further announced monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 to Thalassemia patients.

The Chief Minister said that under the Antyodaya Aahar Yojana, 100 canteens would be opened for the workers in the state. The CM said that while taking a concrete step toward skill development, a University named after Lord Vishwakarma, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has been established at Dudhaula in district Palwal.