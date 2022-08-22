Over 5K people died in road accidents due to potholes during 2018 to 2020

New Delhi: Road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020, according to the latest government data.



According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data, the total number of road accident deaths due to potholes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stood at 2,015, 2,140 and 1,471, respectively.

Road features such as sharp curves, potholes and steep grade tend to be accident prone because it takes skill, extra care and alertness to navigate through such roads.