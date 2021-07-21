Over 45,000 cases of black fungus reported

New Delhi: A total of 45,432 cases of mucormycosis have been reported by states and UTs till July 15 of which 21,085 affected people are receiving treatment and 4,252 have died, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

A large majority of mucormycosis patients (84.4 per cent) had reported a history of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

Most common presentations of mucormycosis include Rhinocerebral (77.6 per cent), Cutaneous (4.3 per cent) and Pulmonary (3.0 per cent).

In the wake of second wave of COVID-19, an increased number of mucormycosis cases were reported and the Ministry of Health after thorough gap analysis and consultations took a number of steps to address the problem.

Mucormycosis and other fungal infections are most commonly seen as an opportunistic infection.They are found in those with low underlying immunity either due to a diabetes, cancers particularly hematological malignancies, etc. or as a side effect of prolonged/irrational use of certain drugs like steroids, immunosuppressive drugs for management of other disorders including COVID-19, the minister explained.

Mandaviya said although it is not a new disease, its true incidence during the beginning of second wave was unknown as it was not a notifiable disease.

The Ministry of Health in May requested states to declare Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act to get an objective assessment of the disease.

Taking cognizance of association between elevated blood sugar levels (whether in patients with pre-existing diabetes mellitus, or hyperglycemia due to steroid therapy), an updated Clinical Guidance on Diagnosis and Management of Diabetes at COVID-19 Patient Management facility was issued by ministry on June 1.