Over 30K Covid tests to be done in Diamond Harbour

KOLKATA: About 30,000 COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the area under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday to celebrate the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.



The initiative has been taken up by Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of Trinamool Congress and the local MP.

The Doctors on Wheel initiative, the-first-of-its-kind in the state, started functioning from Tuesday.

Banerjee, while addressing a meeting on Saturday at Diamond harbor, had announced the fortnight-long initiative.

The doctors, along with para medical staff, went to every household in Budge Budge Block number I and Thakurpukur Maheshtala block. They examined the patients particularly the elderly ones, who are suffering from fever and gave medicines where necessary.

Teams of doctors have been set up comprising Anirban Dolui, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Avik Ghosh, Prsanta Kumar Bhattacharya, Anwar Ali Mullick, Swarnapali maity, Soumitra Kumar and Rohit Kapur. Besides the doctors, there will be para medical staff and Oxygen level of those suffering from fever will be

examined.

Control rooms have been opened in every ward and village and names and cell phone numbers of the contact persons have been given to the people so that they could get in touch with people in case of any emergency. Banerjee has asked party workers to intensify their vigil. A 50-bed quarantine centre has been set up at Pailan More under Bishnupur Block I.

Testing on wheel has started in Bishnupur Block I.

The Trinamool national general-secretary had earlier canceled his trip to Goa in view of the countrywide rise in the number of Covid cases.