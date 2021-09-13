'Over 2,400 infected by dengue in MP so far this year'

Bhopal: More than 2,400 people were infected by dengue in Madhya Pradesh so far this year and out of them, 95 were currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, an official said on Sunday.

The admission rate of dengue patients in hospitals was around 20 per cent, MP programme officer (for control of vector-borne diseases) Dr Himanshu Jayswar told the news agency.

More than 2,400 people have been infected by dengue in MP so far since January 1 this year, he said.

He said the highest number of 800 people were infected by the mosquito-borne disease in Mandsaur district this year and out of them, 150 were admitted to hospitals.

The admission rate of dengue patients in Mandsaur hospitals was 20 per cent, he said.

Jabalpur reported the second highest 325 dengue cases since January 1, the official said, adding that the remaining cases were reported from the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore, Agar Malwa, Ratlam districts and other places.

On deaths caused by dengue, he said four co-morbid patients have so far died due to the mosquito-borne viral infection.

Any person suffering from fever, bodyache, rashes, joint pain or retro-orbital pain (behind the eye) should consult a doctor within 24 hours, he added.

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, one of the oldest civic bodies of MP, was imposing a fine of Rs 200 on the owners of houses where the larvae of mosquitoes causing

dengue were found, another official said.