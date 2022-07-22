Over 2000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests between June 15 & June 23: Rly Minister
New Delhi: More than 2000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Friday.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.
Vaishnaw also said that separate data regarding amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.
"However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately ? 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage / destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred. All the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored," he said.
Amid the mass protests in several parts of the country against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme, railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana.
The worst-hit East Central Railways -- covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests.
