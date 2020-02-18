Over 200 Wuhan evacuees to be discharged from Manesar today

New Delhi: At least 220 people, who tested negative for COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection, in quarantine at Manesar Army Camp after being evacuated from Wuhan in China, are set to be discharged on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

In wake of the virus outbreak in Wuhan, the Government of India had conducted evacuation of its citizens in two phases on February 1 and 2.

Responding to the emergency requirement of creating and managing a quarantine facility for around 300 Indian students being brought back from Wuhan, the Indian Army had set up such a facility near Manesar.

Divided into sectors, and further into barracks, the students were kept mostly segregated. Daily medical examination of all students was done at the medical facility area and all the staff, health care workers and housekeeping staff had to wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

An officer had earlier said that after 14 days, persons with no symptoms would be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district and state surveillance units for further surveillance.