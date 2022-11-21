'Over 200 Kuki-Chin-Mizo people from B'desh have entered Mizoram'

Aizawl: Over 200 people from Bangladesh have fled to Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district due to an armed conflict between the Bangladesh Army and Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an official said on Monday.

KNA is the armed wing of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a political front formed by the ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo community in Bangladesh, that demands a separate state and safeguard for the community in the neighbouring country.

The official said that 274 Bangladeshis, including 125 women and children, fled their villages in Bangladesh and entered Siminasora in Lawngtlai district on Sunday evening due to a recent encounter between Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and KNA.

The Bangladeshi nationals, belonging to the Kuki-Chin-Mizo community, came from seven villages to take shelter in the northeastern state,

he said.