Over 19.5 lakh people vaccinated against Coronavirus in India

New Delhi: With 3,34,679 healthcare workers being vaccinated through 7,171 sessions in a single day on Monday, it seems the government's efforts to build confidence among beneficiaries about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines have started yielding results as on the tenth day of vaccination, the country has recorded total 19.5 lakh vaccinations.



"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 19.5 lakh on Monday. A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries (till 7.10 pm) have been vaccinated through 35,785 sessions, as per the provisional report," the Health Ministry said in its official statement.

It further said, "Total 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7.10 pm on Monday and 348 AEFI cases have been reported on the tenth day of the vaccination drive."

Among all the 38 states/UT where vaccination drive is being conducted, Karnataka has reported the highest vaccinations as in the southern state 2,30,119 beneficiaries have received the first shot of the vaccine followed by Odisha which has vaccinated 1,77,090 individuals in the 10 days of vaccination drive and Andhra Pradesh has vaccinated 1,55,453 beneficiaries till date.

Maharashtra, which has reported highest number Covid-19 cases, has vaccinated 1,35,609 beneficiaries in 10 days followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,23,761), West Bengal (1,21,615), Rajasthan (1,19,161), Telangana (1,17,978),

In vaccination drive, Haryana has performed much better than several bigger states like Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh as CM ML Khattar-led state has vaccinated 1,05,419 beneficiaries till date, while Gujarat has vaccinated 91,110 individuals and Bihar has recorded 88,200 vaccinations till date. In Madhya Pradesh, total 56,586 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in ten days.