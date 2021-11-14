Over 18.53 crore unutilised Covid vaccines lying with states: Centre

New Delhi: More than 123 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union Territories through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday.



More than 18.53 crore (18,53,90,836) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,850 fresh cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 3,44,26,036 while the active cases declined to 1,36,308, the lowest in 274 days, according to the ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,63,245, with 555 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new infections has been below 20,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 139 consecutive days now.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 111.95 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.

More than 52 lakh (52,28,385) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.