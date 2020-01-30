Over 1,500 NDFB ultras lay down arms in Assam
Guwahati: Over 1,500 members of all four factions of the separatist National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down arms before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Thursday.
State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and top police officers were also present on the occasion at Guwahati Medical College Hospital auditorium here.
