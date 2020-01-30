Millennium Post
Over 1,500 NDFB ultras lay down arms in Assam

Over 1,500 NDFB ultras lay down arms in Assam

Guwahati: Over 1,500 members of all four factions of the separatist National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down arms before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Thursday.

State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and top police officers were also present on the occasion at Guwahati Medical College Hospital auditorium here.

IANS

