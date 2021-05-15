Over 14.05L anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app, says Irani

New Delhi: Over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers have downloaded Poshan, the Women and Child Development Ministry's app to track nutrition delivery services which was launched in March this year, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.



The app, launched to strengthen and bring transparency in nutrition delivery services, was developed as a governance tool for real-time monitoring of nutritional outcomes and it will be vital in improving maternal and child health.

"POSHAN tracker gives a 360-degree view and tracking of the anganwadi centre, nutrition service deliveries and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. Real-time update of beneficiaries on the defined indictors will enable timely interventions.

"Since the launch of POSHAN Tracker, over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers have downloaded the app, over 7.08 crore beneficiaries have been on boarded on the app, over 1.24 crore take home ration (THR) have been monitored, 68.79 lakh hot cooked meals (HCM) have been tracked," Irani said in a series of tweets.

The app has the provision to generate automated alerts and efficient audit of the delivery system by documenting real-time attendance of beneficiaries and duty bearers and effective training feedback mechanism in place.

Developed by MoWCD, the Poshan tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all anganwadi centres (AWC), anganwadi workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries.

It provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWCs, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys.

The application can be downloaded easily on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.