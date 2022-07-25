'Over 12,000 teaching posts vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas'

New Delhi: Over 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country while over 9,000 teachers have been engaged on contractual basis, according to the education ministry.



The maximum vacant teaching positions are in Tamil Nadu (1,162), Madhya Pradesh (1,066) and Karantaka (1,006).

As of 2021, the vacancies in teaching positions in Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), also managed by the Centre, is 3,156 across the country with highest in Jharkhand (230) and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam each have 215 vacancies.

The statistics were shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

"There are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time," Devi said.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules," Devi said.