Over 110 new Corona cases in paramilitary forces

New Delhi: Over 110 new Corona cases were reported from the paramilitary forces taking the tally to more than 650 on Saturday. According to forces, they are taking proper precautions for the safety of their personnel.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 among its personnel on Saturday. According to an official, since Corona outbreak, 48 cases were reported from CISF including 24 from Delhi followed by 16 in Mumbai, four in Kolkata and two each in Ahmedabad and Greater Noida. Earlier, an Assistant Sub Inspector-rank official, posted at the Indian Museum security unit in Kolkata and a CISF head constable in Mumbai died due to novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 62 new cases were reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). "These cases were reported from 194 RAF. All are quarantined at school in Bawana. They were deployed within Delhi for law and order duties," an official said. According to CRPF, since COVID-19 outbreak, over 234 cases were reported in the force. " We have more than 230 active cases. Two of our men have recovered from virus whereas, 55-year-old sub-inspector with the force died at Safdarjung Hospital due to COVID-19," an official said.

Recently, AP Maheshwari, DG CRPF has directed all the force formation across the country to go for complete sanitisation of their respective office buildings, premises every Saturday. "The step has been taken in view of heightened risk-exposure of the CRPF personnel who too are at the frontline both while enforcing lockdown or lending help to the needy," an official said.

In BSF, more than 30 new cases were reported on Saturday from Delhi and Tripura, taking the tally to over 255. Two BSF men have recovered and two deaths were reported from the force. Over 100 jawans of the BSF are recovering from Coronavirus in Tripura. More than 140 cases were reported in Delhi. "Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. In addition to the existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols," said BSF in a press statement.

In Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), six new cases were reported on Saturday taking the tally to 100. According to the official, their personnel were deployed in law and order and other essential duties in Delhi.

"Currently, 126 COVID-19 patients being treated from different paramilitary forces in CAPF referral hospital in Greater Noida and they are stable. Three family members of ITBP personnel are also given treatment," the official said.

Significantly, a worrying trend has emerged in the Coronavirus cases being detected among members of these forces across the Capital – one where the initial source of infection remains untraceable.