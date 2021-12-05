Over 10K players from across country to participate in Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula in February

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that all preparations would be completed by December 31 for the successful conduct of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 14, 2022.



As many as 25 different types of sports will be organized in this sports event, in which about 10,000 players from across the country will participate. This opening ceremony will be held on February 5 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula, he added.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the media persons after inspecting the preparations being made for the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula today. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh also remained present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for allowing Haryana to host the Khelo India Youth Games.

The Chief Minister informed that 25 different sports would be organized under Khelo India Games. There are 20 such games that are already being organized. Besides this, five regional games have also been added this time, which include Gatka of Punjab, Thang-Ta of Manipur, Kalaripayattu of Kerala, Malkhamb of Maharashtra and Yogasan.