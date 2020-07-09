Over 1,000 evacuated as heavy rains lash Gujarat; flood waters recede in Assam

New Delhi: Over 1,000 people were evacuated as heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, while water receded at several places in the deluge-hit Assam, even as nearly two lakh people still remain affected.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon remained "vigorous" over Saurashtra-Kutch, causing heavy rainfall in the region, while intermittent intense showers are likely over the next day in Maharashtra.

Delhi recorded a fresh bout of rains and more showers are likely in the next three to four days.

Weather in Haryana and Punjab remained pleasant, while widespread rainfall occurred in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as Himachal Pradesh witnessed light showers.

One person died in Dhemaji district of Assam, taking the toll in floods and landslides to 63 across the state, where nearly two lakh people remain affected in 13 districts.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town, while its tributaries Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat.

Gujarat was lashed by heavy rains for the third consecutive day as 1,162 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to safer places in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts in the last couple of days, an official said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two people from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia taluka received 291 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, while it had received 487 mm rainfall on Sunday and 230 mm on Monday.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

In the national capital, the rains kept the mercury on check which hovered below the 35 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD said light to moderate rains over the next two days and light rains thereafter till Sunday in Delhi.

Widespread rains occurred in parts of Rajasthan, where Bayana in Bharatpur recorded a maximum of 103 mm rains during 24 hours till Tuesday morning. Gogunda (Udaipur), Nathdwara (Rajsamand) and Bakani (Jhalawar) recorded 66, 65 and 63 mm rains during this period. Many other places received below 54 mm rains.

In Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning lashed many eastern parts and isolated places in the western parts of the state. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast heavy rain at many places in the state over the next three days.

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab as the maximum temperatures in both the states hovered close to normal limits.

Their common capital Chandigarh, which received rain in the evening, recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal and Karnal registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, one below normal.

Ambala registered a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, one below normal.

Light rains were witnessed in parts of Himachal Pradesh and a yellow weather warning for heavy rains on July 10-11 was issued by the MeT Department.

The Met Department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger.