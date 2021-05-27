Over 10 thousand villages in Chhattisgarh corona-free

New Delhi: Amidst the growing concern of coronavirus infection reaching remote villages in the country, Chhattisgarh has good news to share. Over 10 thousand villages in the state are completely infection free as the virus has either not been able to reach here or those infected have already recovered.



At present there is not a single Covid-19 case in theses villages, this was possible due to the prompt measures initiated by the Chhattisgarh government to prevent infection from reaching these villages.

With the outbreak of second wave of Corona in the urban areas of the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had directed that all necessary steps should be taken to prevent infection from reaching rural areas. Following this directive, quarantine centers set up in villages during the first wave were again made operational with stronger arrangements than before.

Check-up, stay and treatment arrangements were made in these centers for persons and families returning to villages from other states or urban areas. Mitaanins, health staff, as well as Anganwadi workers and teachers were given the responsibility to conduct a door-to-door survey to locate the infected person.

Anganwadi workers and field officer-employees also contributed in identifying and treating the patients with cold and fever. They also played an important role in creating awareness regarding prevention and treatment of Coronavirus.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, supply and distribution of essential medicines kits was ensured to every village in time. The Chief Minister himself is monitoring the measures being taken for the control of coronavirus through a network from district panchayats to gram panchayats. He is constantly motivating public representatives through video conferencing, as well as directing officers on the basis of feedback.

New labs were continuously established to increase testing facilities in the state. With this, the number of daily testing of samples has increased from 21-22 thousand to now more than 70 thousand per day. Health infrastructures from district hospitals to primary health centers were strengthened.

Along with the increase in the number of beds already available in hospitals, new Covid centers were set up and treatment facilities were extended to rural areas. The number of ambulances and other vehicles has been increased so that serious patients of rural areas can be shifted to hospitals as quickly as possible.

Due to the micro-level arrangements made by the state government, today, out of the total 20 thousand 092 villages in Chhattisgarh, about 9 thousand 462 villages are free from Corona infection. This includes 183 villages out of 704 in Balod district, 402 out of 957 in Baloda Bazar district, 102 out of 636 in Balrampur district, 252 out of 589 in Bastar district, 311 out of 702 in Bemetara district, 491 out of 579 in Bijapur district, 96 out of 708 villages in Bilaspur district, 158 out of 229 in Dantewada, 176 out of 633 in Dhamtari, 377 out of 385 in Durg, 39 out of 222 in Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi, 342 out of 722 in Gariyaband are infection free.

Similarly, 150 villages out of 887 in Janjgir-Champa district, 319 out of 766 in Jashpur, 792 out of 1084 in Kanker, 832 out of 1035 in Kabirdham, 407 out of 569 in Kondagaon, 280 out of 716 in Korba, 352 out of 638 in Koriya, 532 out of 1153 in Mahasamund, 338 out of 711 in Mungali, 362 out of 422 in Narayanpur, 173 out of 1435 in Raigad, 261 out of 478 in Raipur, 1204 out of 1599 in Rajnandgaon, 194 out of 406 in Sukma, 140 out of 544 villages in Surajpur and 197 out of 583 villages in Surguja district are infection free.