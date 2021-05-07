Outgoing Chairman of borough V dies of Covid

KOLKATA: The outgoing Chairman of Borough V of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Aparajita Dasgupta died of Covid at a private hospital in Minto Park on Thursday. Dasgupta, who was also the coordinator of ward 49, was first admitted to Kolkata Medical College on April 17 and then transferred to the private hospital at Minto Park. She suffered a cardiac attack on Tuesday night and expired on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and ex-Minister of Sports of Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla donated his earnings from IPL commentary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for fighting Corona.

"Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly Donating my entire IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people. WinCorona #COVID19," Shukla tweeted.