Out of 6k illegal weapon cases in Raj, Kota accounts over 2k cases: Home Deptt
Jaipur: Rajasthan's Kota district has achieved the dubious distinction of having the largest number of cases illegal weapons possession registered in the state last year, the answer to an assembly question has revealed.
A total of 6,129 cases pertaining to illegal weapons were registered in the state with Kota city alone accounting for 1,073 cases and Kota rural areas for other 890 cases between January and December 2019, the state's Home Department figures tabled along with the answer to the query revealed.
The question seeking details of illegal weapons cases registered in the state in last one year was asked by Congress legislator Bharat Singh.
After Kota, the other districts where high number of illegal weapons cases were registered include Jhalawar (762), Bundi (409), Udaipur (403), Pratapgarh (184), Bharatpur (176) and Bhiwadi (162).
As per the figures, the Home Department issued 490 licences to applicants for possession weapons last year.
The highest number of 74 weapon licences were issued in Jaipur followed by 63 in Chittorgarh, 31 in Swai Madhopur and 30 in Dausa.
