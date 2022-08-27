Our honest effort to facilitate people of Himachal will make BJP win Assembly election, amid Congress' false promises: Jai Ram Thakur

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, due later this year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur believes that his government's honest effort to facilitate people with basic needs will make Bharatiya Janata Party winnable amid poll challenges-- a myth of power shift from one political party to another.



In an exclusive interview with the Millennium Post, the chief minister also claimed that the policy or the schemes by the state government under his regime would make BJP conquest, amid the opposition Congress' 'false promises' to 'mislead' people of the state.

Q.1 Your five-year tenure is about to end in a couple of months, what are the essential schemes or policies by your government, that you want to highlight or can benefit you in the upcoming Assembly election?

The government of Himachal Pradesh has been able to increase the number of beneficiaries under multiple schemes. Earlier 4 lakh pension holders were registered in the state, now we have increased the number to almost 7 lakh.

Earlier, the state government used to spend Rs 400 crore on the pension scheme, now it spends Rs 1,300 crore for pensioners.

If you talk about the health sector, to saturate the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government, we have initiated the 'Himcare' scheme. Then to further supplement the centre's 'Ujjwala Yojana', the state government launched the 'Grihini Suvidha' yojana. Under this scheme, we have been able to deliver almost 3,30,000 gas cylinders.

We have also initiated the Shagun Yojana, where we provide financial assistance of Rs. 31,000/- to the girls on the day of their marriage, especially, those who belong to the BPL category. Under the Swavilamban Yojana by the state government, youths who apply for a startup or initiate a business, get financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore from the Himachal Pradesh government. If the applicant is a girl or a widow, she gets a 35 per cent subsidy. If there is a male applicant, he gets a subsidy of 25 per cent.

We also have given a 50 per cent discount for the female passengers, who travel on the bus. Though, they come under community beneficiaries.

At the same time, if you see the power sector, Himachal Pradesh is a power surplus state. We provide power to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and other conditions. Hence, we have initiated some plans to give relief to the people of the state. We have given a subsidy of 125 Units in electricity. Almost 15 lakh households got benefitted from the policy. We tried to help out the people, who need assistance from the state government and deserve the basic facilities.

Q.2 The Assembly election is due in a couple of months, what are the major challenges for you now and how are you confident of retaining power in Himachal Pradesh?

Indeed, there are challenges. That happens ahead of every election. As you know, there has been a tradition where power shifts from BJP to Congress or Congress to BJP in Himachal Pradesh every five years of span. But, we tried to work out such challenges and have been putting in the effort. Therefore, we are confident of our win in the upcoming Assembly election. Besides, we worked honestly and have tried to facilitate people from across all communities, and tried not to disappoint them. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress is still trying to create challenges for us 'deliberately'. They are trying to 'misguide' and 'disappoint' people by promising jobs and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). During every election, Congress makes such 'false promises. Hence, I also do believe that we do not have a big challenge as such. However, we have to work and put all possible effort to win.

Q.3. You mentioned Congress. Reportedly, many MLAs from Congress are in touch with BJP and recently, two of them have joined the party also.

Starting with the Congress leadership, they are very confused. As I told you, the people of Himachal Pradesh are aware of their false promises as they do raise such matters during every Assembly or other elections. But they are going through a tough time. Their working president and sitting MLA Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana, MLA from Nalagarh in Solan district joined BJP. But still, I think, we should not have to be overconfident and have to work harder towards achieving our goal of 'retaining' the BJP government, breaking all myths.

Q.4. How do you see another regional party- Aam Admi Party's (AAP) rise in Himachal Pradesh?

We do not consider Aam Admi Party (AAP) 'significant' as they are visible only in the urban areas mostly. But they are yet to make their mark in the rural areas. They are lacking strong base.

Q.5. Recently, the apple growers of the state are protesting against the GST rate hike and the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh is demanding special status for a long time. How is it challenging for you to fulfil their demand?

Yes, there is an issue with the apple growers. All of a sudden the issue emerged as the GST rate on the packaging has been raised by 6 per cent - from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. But, the state government has come out with a solution. We have promised them that the 6 per cent will be borne by the state government on the behalf of the apple growers. So, now many of them have withdrawn their protest.

On the other hand, the Hatti community's demand is long pending. We are in the process of fulfiling their demand.

Q.6 During the ongoing monsoon season there are many cases of cloud bursts, heavy rock falls, landslides and damage to bridges and railway tracks were reported from Himachal Pradesh. What are the measures that the state government has taken for ecological balance, and natural disaster management?

During every monsoon season, such incidents take place. This year also, around 32 people lost their lives. However, no such measures cannot be taken promptly. It happens in a phased manner. An efficient infrastructure- roads, connectivity is needed, which is ongoing and time taking. So, if such an incident takes place we respond promptly. The centre is also supporting Himachal Pradesh adequately.