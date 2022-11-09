Our govt working with motto of 'Jiye Jawan, Jiye Kisaan': Union min

HIMACHAL PRADESH: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur applauded the Prime Minister with a roaring speech during the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Hamirpur on Wednesday.

Talking about PM's speech in Chaugan of Sojanpur in February 2014, Thakur said that the PM had promised eradication of corruption, connect Himachal with rail network, give one rank one pension to soldiers and work to increase the income of farmers, if people make him Prime Minister.

"Today, after eight years, I can proudly stand in front of you and say that if anyone has given corruption-free governance, it is Narendra Modi's government," Thakur said.

"New dimensions of welfare of the poor have been established in this government, be it Bhanupuri-Bilaspur railway line, railway line to Mandi or the matter of extending the railway line from Una to Daulatpur Chowk and running of Vande Bharat Express in Himachal. All have been possible only under Narendra Modi's government," he added.

Talking about the work done by the Modi government, he said, "Our government is working with the motto of 'Jiye Jawan, Jiye Kisaan'. Modi ji has special place for soldiers and farmers of the country in his heart. He honoured the soldiers by fulfilling the long standing demand of one rank one pension. Even during the Kargil war, he went and boosted the morale of our army personnel."

This year the government has given a record subsidy of 2 lakh 30 thousand crores on fertilizers, Thakur added.