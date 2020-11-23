Opt for Pahari architecture to build extra floor in U'khand: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced special concession of constructing an additional floor in buildings where the owners have opted for the "Pahari architecture" in Uttarakhand.



Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the Nayar Valley adventure festival in Pauri Garhwal, Rawat exhorted the locals to promote the Pahari architecture while planning houses, buildings and any commercial structure.

"In good old days, our local artisans—Raj Mistri—used to build houses, shops and other structures which were robust, and had a unique style of wood carvings. Many of such structures can be seen even now both in Garhwal and Kumaon region. But over the years, people have opted for concrete over the Pahari style rendering thousands of Raj Mistri jobless in Uttarakhand," said Rawat.

Switching over to the Pahari architecture, the CM added, would generate employment for thousands of local workers — Raj Mistri — and also revive the distinct masonry work that was once the hallmark of the hill state.

"Very soon, you would see that the Rajpur road in Dehradun would have new buildings with the Pahari architecture that would change the city's landscape," said Rawat.

The Nayar Valley adventure festival in Pauri Garhwal concluded on Sunday evening.

The CM has given a go-ahead to build a heritage street in the upper market which has a potential of becoming a big tourist attraction in the Pauri city.

The heritage street is going to be decked with cobbled pathways, vintage styled electric poles, distinct wooden façades with distinct carving for houses and shops, stretching for over a kilometer where visitors get Uttarakhand's mouth watering cuisine and Himalayan handicraft at affordable price.

District magistrate, Pauri Garhwal, Dhiraaj Garbyal, said, "The heritage street will include lining up services, basalt stone cobbling, retreating facades with stones and wood designs. Our aim is to recreate the old charm of Garhwal architecture in the heritage street for boosting tourism."