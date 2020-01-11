Opposition's falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the falsehood being spread by the opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has resulted in anarchy in the country.

He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communists to show him any provision in the CAA, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

Maintaining that security was the Narendra Modi government's top priority, the minister said that when India conducted surgical strikes and air strikes, it became the third country after the US and Israel to do so.

"The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country," he said.

His statements come in the wake of violent protests in parts of India over the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

"Persecuted minorities have to come to India to save themselves. However, the previous governments did not give any facilities to these migrants thinking that it would make others unhappy," he said at the inauguration of various projects of the Gujarat Police here.

"Rahulbaba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act," Shah said.