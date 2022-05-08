Opposition rejects panel's report on J&K

jammu: Several opposition parties on Saturday jointly rejected the delimitation panel report as highly objectionable, biased and politically motivated and called for an emergency meeting here on Monday. However, many Gujjar and Bakerwal organisations welcomed the reservation of nine assembly seats for Scheduled Tributes (STs) and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. The delimitation panel on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, on Thursday notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to the Jammu region and one to the Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat. The Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and the Kashmir division 47 in the 90-member house.



Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM), comprising Congress, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI besides several social organisations, rejected the final delimitation report, claiming that it is highly partisan, motivated and against all basic norms of delimitation like contiguity, connectivity, population, physical feature.