Opposition parties demand judicial probe in Jamia incident

New Delhi: Demanding a judicial inquiry into the incidents of students being thrashed in the campus, Congress and other opposition parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.



While speaking at a hurriedly called press conference, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, SP's Javed Ali Khan and Sharad Yadav demanded setting up an inquiry panel led by a Supreme Court judge to find out persons involved in "police brutality" against Jamia students who were protesting against the amended citizenship act. The Opposition parties have also sought time from President over the issue and President has "assured" them to give time in coming days. Blaming ruling party for allowing police to enter into the campus, senior Congress leader Azad said, "How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when university authorities did not allow the police to enter inside."

Appealing students to organize peaceful protests, Azad said, "There should be a judicial probe into the violence against students by police in the Jamia campus. It's an appeal to hold peaceful protests and follow the non-violence principles of Mahatma Gandhi to save our democracy."

Rejecting the charges levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress behind the violent protests, he said, "The protest is natural and it is wrong to make such accusations."

On the occasion, Sibal said that the violence and riots that happen due to government action are very dangerous. "We have to keep this in mind, this matter is not going to end here," Sibal said.

Yechury, who was sitting on the right side of Azad, said, "Whoever gave the permission to allow the police to enter the Jamia campus should be brought to book and punished. It's not a Hindu-Muslim issue and people should not to fall prey to rumours."

"It is the ruling party and government of India which are behind the violence. Had the government not brought in this law, there would not have been such violence. It is the prime minister, home minister and the Cabinet responsible for this violence," the CPM leader said.

Condemning the incident, CPI's D Raja said, "There is a civil war-like situation in the country for which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister should be held responsible."

(Image from hindustantimes.com)