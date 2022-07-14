Opposition benches storm Well of Goa Assembly over invite to Chieftains Martyrs Day event

Panaji: The Opposition benches of the Goa legislative Assembly trooped into to the Well of the House, accusing the state government of insulting a Congress MLA by not mentioning his name in the invite to an event organised to mark Chieftains Martyrs Day in his constituency.



The Goa government has organised a function at 8.30 am on Friday to mark Chieftains Martyrs Day at South Goa's Cuncolim village. The invitation to the programme did not mention the name of Congress MLA Yuri Alemao, who represents the Cuncolim Assembly constituency.

When the Assembly session began on Thursday, Alemao raised the issue on the floor of the House, and claimed that it was an insult to him, as he is a local representative.

Other Opposition benches, including Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar, the Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijai Sardesai and Aam Aadmi Party's Venzy Viegas got up, seeking explanation from the state government.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House that the name of the MLA was not mentioned in the invitation, as it was "a short function".

"It is a short function. We have not even mentioned the name of the minister for archives and archeology, who is the concerned minister, Sawant said.

The Opposition benches rushed to the Well of the House, but Speaker refused to entertain them and called out for the Question Hour.

A memorial is built to pay homage to 16 chieftains, who along with Cuncolim locals, had started a revolt against the Portuguese in 1583.