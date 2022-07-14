Opposition benches storm Well of Goa Assembly over invite to Chieftains Martyrs Day event
Panaji: The Opposition benches of the Goa legislative Assembly trooped into to the Well of the House, accusing the state government of insulting a Congress MLA by not mentioning his name in the invite to an event organised to mark Chieftains Martyrs Day in his constituency.
The Goa government has organised a function at 8.30 am on Friday to mark Chieftains Martyrs Day at South Goa's Cuncolim village. The invitation to the programme did not mention the name of Congress MLA Yuri Alemao, who represents the Cuncolim Assembly constituency.
When the Assembly session began on Thursday, Alemao raised the issue on the floor of the House, and claimed that it was an insult to him, as he is a local representative.
Other Opposition benches, including Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar, the Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijai Sardesai and Aam Aadmi Party's Venzy Viegas got up, seeking explanation from the state government.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House that the name of the MLA was not mentioned in the invitation, as it was "a short function".
"It is a short function. We have not even mentioned the name of the minister for archives and archeology, who is the concerned minister, Sawant said.
The Opposition benches rushed to the Well of the House, but Speaker refused to entertain them and called out for the Question Hour.
A memorial is built to pay homage to 16 chieftains, who along with Cuncolim locals, had started a revolt against the Portuguese in 1583.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Lok Sabha...14 July 2022 1:41 PM GMT
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya on a private visit, not granted asylum,...14 July 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK14 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Human trafficking: Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal...14 July 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Alt News co-founder Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIR lodged...14 July 2022 12:30 PM GMT