Oppn parties to meet Prez on farmers' issue

New Delhi: In a move aimed at raising the demands of farmers over contentious new farm laws, representatives from 24 political parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Congress' Rahul Gandhi is expected to be part of the delegation along with Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and TR Balu.



Opposition parties, which had objected to the farm laws in Parliament, had requested the President earlier not to sign on the Bills, saying they were passed in an undemocratic manner in the Rajya Sabha. The President, however, had given his assent to all three bills.

As the President will receive only five members of the opposition on Wednesday, the non-BJP parties have signed a memorandum highlighting their concerns and issues once again. As per party leaders, they are hopeful that President Kovind will intervene in the issue this time.

The farmers' agitation is continuing at the borders of Delhi for more than 10 days. On Tuesday, the countrywide shutdown called by the farmers was supported by various political parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Several parties, like the Trinamool Congress in Bengal and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, held peaceful demonstrations.

However, prior to the scheduled meet with the President, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that leaders from different political parties will discuss and take a collective stand on the contentious farm laws before meeting the President.

On Monday, the BJP said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the UPA government, had asked states to amend the APMC Act and had even warned them that the Centre will not provide financial assistance in absence of the three reforms.