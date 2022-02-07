Oppn MPs raise K'taka hijab row

New Delhi: The Karnataka hijab row has reached Lok Sabha as members of the Opposition parties on Monday raised the ongoing hijab issue in the Lok Sabha by saying that India cannot lose its diversity. Besides, several MPs moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha in this regard. The issue was raised by the members of Congress and IUML.

Raising the issue, Congress MP TN Prathapan said, "Where are we taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the Education Minister to intervene in this matter to ensure the constitutional rights of the students."

Prathapan, who is an MP from Kerala, said, "The educational institutions need to follow mandatory uniform rules issued by the government until the court's order comes out."

Asked why the row has refused to die down in the state, he said that the issue is not limited to Karnataka as it has been discussed in a big way in Kerala and Maharashtra where the matter was decided by the respective high courts. Earlier, IUML MPs had given adjournment notice to demand discussion on the Udupi Hijab row in Karnataka which took

place recently.