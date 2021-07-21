Oppn leaders united in Delhi on occasion of TMC's Martyrs Day

New Delhi: In a major event on Wednesday, Opposition parties united once again on the same dais on the occasion of Trinamool Congress' Martyrs Day in the national capital. This year the party had planned for a virtual way to express solidarity to 13 people who were killed in police firing in Kolkata during a Youth Congress rally in 1993.



TMC top leadership invited the opposition parties, including Congress, SP, RJD, DMK, NCP, TRS to attend the programme at the Constitution Club to join the party Supremo and the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's speech.

Notably, Digvijay Singh and former finance minister P. Chidambaram from Congress, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, K. Keshav Rao from TRS, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena, Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan from Samajwadi Party, Manoj Jha from RJD, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule from NCP and Balwinder Singh Bhunder from SAD were among the attendees along with senior TMC parliamentarians of both the Houses.

Trinamool wanted this event to turn into a gathering of Opposition party leaders from different parts of the state. Since the programme was conducted virtually due to the prevailing pandemic situation, several senior Opposition leaders gathered in New Delhi at the TMC's invitation to listen to the speech.

During her speech, CM Banerjee once again called upon opposition party leaders to unite and start preparing for 2024 general elections, taking initiatives for building a front of Opposition parties against the incumbent BJP.

"We have two years and a half left. We will not be able to gain by allying just ahead of the elections. Every day matters now," she said, adding, "We have to forget our interests. Our only interest should be in saving the nation and the states."

Significantly, even though Banerjee was addressing the state's people and her cadres virtually and the majority of her speech was in English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, experts feel that the party will expand its base and enter national politics.

Banerjee's speech was shown on screens even across other states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Delhi, along with West Bengal. The party had arranged for podiums, giant screens and translators for the live telecast.