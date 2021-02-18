Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy Assembly, petitions Guv's office

Puducherry: A delegation of opposition parties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to an official in the Lt Governor's office, seeking a direction to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government's majority on the floor of



the Assembly.

A day after the Congress government lost its majority with the resignation of one more MLA, the delegation of all 14 legislators belonging to the opposition in the territorial assembly, led by N Rangasamy, presented a joint memorandum to the officer on special duty, G Theva Needhi Das at Raj Nivas.

Seven legislators including Rangasamy belonging to All India NR Congress, four from AIADMK and three nominated MLAs of the BJP, who have voting rights formed part of the delegation.

Rangasamy, who is the Leader of Opposition, told reporters that the memorandum has been submitted to the official and said they have sought a direction to Narayanasamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry last night and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been assigned additional charge of the union territory would assume office on Thursday,

sources said.