Oppn claims policy reversed due to fear of SC action

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Monday that his government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years was welcomed by the BJP, even as opposition parties claimed that the Centre withdrew the "faulty" vaccine policy to save its face before the Supreme Court.



"Whenever there is any crisis in the country, our Prime Minister Modi ji has always led the country from the front," BJP president J P Nadda said, joining other senior leaders of the ruling party in hailing the move which they said has infused new strength in the fight against the pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, claimed the Centre had taken the step after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court which had questioned its botched vaccine policy, and demanded that the prime minister apologise.

Better late than never, but never late is better Modi ji, the party said on its Twitter handle and noted that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have been pressing the Centre for free universal vaccination in the country.

The party opposed keeping 25 per cent vaccines for the private sector for which they will charge people.

"One simple question - If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag "#FreeVaccineForAll".

The Left party alleged that the prime minister had tried to defend his dubious discriminatory vaccine policy by passing the buck on to state governments .

Now Modi abandons his policy, fearing a Supreme Court directive for a free and universal vaccination programme by the Centre.

The Modi government must now sincerely implement the free and universal vaccination campaign and not look for excuses. There is a lot to be done. Many lives to be saved, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

On June 2, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre's policy of paid vaccination for the 18-44 age group, saying it is "prima facie, arbitrary and irrational".

The top court had pointed out the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said private hospitals will continue to have a 25 percent quota so that rich have a "VIP queue" while the poor will have to wait for vaccine availability. Reversal of vax policy seems to be the result of SC's order. Although blame of terrible vaccine policy has been put on states, it's Modi who failed to ensure vax supply (sic), Owaisi tweeted

However, BJP leaders were all praise after the prime minister's announcement.

"States were given the freedom to buy vaccines for those in the age group of 18-44 years. But many states were finding it difficult to do so. We are grateful that the prime minister has resolved this issue," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that this shows the sensitivity and commitment of this government.