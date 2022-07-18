Oppn attacks Centre over GST on pre-packaged food items

New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday attacked the Centre over imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk and curd, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "masterstroke" of making India miserable.



BJP MP Varun Gandhi also criticised the move, saying this will hurt people already struggling with "record-breaking unemployment." BJP, however, accused opposition parties of doing politics over the issue, saying states not ruled by the BJP were also part of the decision taken by the GST council.

A 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg. For a commodity measured in litres like curd and 'lassi, the limit is 25 litres.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP and shared a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," Gandhi said on Twitter.

BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi were deliberately misleading people by blaming the central government for the five per cent GST.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, saying that arrangements were being made for some to earn indiscriminately, but the poor and middle class were being maligned with the talk of "Revadi culture."

"Earlier, petrol-diesel, cooking gas were made expensive. From today, flour, cereals and curd have also became expensive. To benefit the trillionaire friends of Modi ji, electricity will be made expensive in the coming time," the Congress general secretary said.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "First, make commodities and services expensive. Then, make the mode of transactions costlier. Modiji's masterstroke of making India miserable."

"Has the govt forgotten the difference between necessity and luxury, or is it just blatantly ignorant and insensitive?" the party said. CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury asked the Centre to "stop this relentless criminal assault on peoples' livelihoods.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the Centre to withdraw the tax citing "steep price rise" in the country. "The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them. I demand the Centre to withdraw it," Kejriwal said.