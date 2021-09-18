'Operational metro network to rise to over 900 km by 2022'

New Delhi: Nearly 740 km of metro lines are operational currently in various cities in India and the network span is steadily scheduled to rise to over 900 km by 2022, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 1.2-km Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor, an extension of the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, via a video-conference link.

"We are going to cross major milestones. Nearly 740 km or so of metro lines are operational in various cities in India, and the network span is 'steadily scheduled to rise', and we have various steps planned out throughout the country. So, it will be over 900 km, I think by 2022," he said, adding that 900 km of operational metro network will be an achievement in itself.

Besides, another 1,000 km metro lines are under construction in various cities in India, so the total span will be close to 2,000 km in coming years, he said.

Puri lauded the Delhi Metro for its various accomplishments despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed hope in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) that under the leadership of its chief Mangu Singh, its ridership can be "ramped back to 65 lakh a day" as was before the Covid pandemic, or perhaps even higher, taking into account other factors.

The overall ridership in metros across the country was 85 lakh in pre-Covid time, he said. The Union minister said the Delhi Metro is a "trailblazer transportation system" in the country and the work on expanding the metro lines was "literally just a start", and with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and other projects "we are poised to take it to a much higher level" in the coming years. Delhi will also become one of the most beautiful cities in the world, he said.

The Union minister emphasised on the importance of urban transportation, but also underlined that a lot of areas in the country have undergone "autonomous urbanisation".

"Efficient urban transport system makes it possible for people to buy property or have residence at a distance and commute, impacts land valuation and urban planning, and benefits urban policies," he added.

Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, who joined over video link from the Embassy, said the Delhi Metro is a "shining example" of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra said about 1,050 km of metro lines were under construction in 27 cities.