Operation of festival special Rajdhani Express between Patna & New Delhi

HAJIPUR: In view of the possible rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals, many special trains are being operated for their convenience. In view of this, 02249/02250 Patna-New Delhi-Patna Festival Special Rajdhani Express will be operated between Patna and New Delhi. This Rajdhani Special will have 01 coach of first AC class, 02 coaches of second AC class and 16 coaches of third AC class. Train No. 02250 New Delhi-Patna Festival Special Rajdhani Express will leave New Delhi at 19.10 hours on October 22, 25 and 27, and will reach Kanpur Central at 00.02 hours, Prayagraj at 02.13 hours and while halting at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 04.02 hours, it will

arrive in Patna at 06.50 hours.