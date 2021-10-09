Only TMC can oust BJP from Tripura: Abhishek

Kolkata: Indicating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) may contest the ensuing municipal elections in Tripura, the party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reiterated that it is the TMC that can oust the BJP from Tripura and not the CPI(M) or the Congress.



Banerjee virtually held a meeting with the newly constituted 19 member steering committee of the party in Tripura.

As per sources, Banerjee has directed his party workers to pull up their socks for the civic polls in Tripura which is likely to be held in this calendar year. It is necessary to contest in the local elections for having organisational strength at the booth level. So, the TMC is keen to contest in the municipal elections or similar local elections.

Trinamool is starting a new programme christened as "Tripura-r Janya Trinamool "(TMC for Tripura) which will start from October 21 and will be held till November 2. The newly formed steering committee and members of the party's youth committee have been divided into three groups with 10 members in each group. These groups will be hosting street corner meetings, holding processions and 'sabhas' in all the districts of the state to strengthen public relations.

Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura physically in November while TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be doing so in December.

According to sources, Abhishek in the virtual meeting said that the CPI(M) has been taking up no political activities in Tripura. The Congress party has also become insignificant. So voting for these parties will be an exercise in futility. So, the common people will be exhorted to vote for TMC for showing BJP the exit door.

The steering committee announced on October 6, has Subal Bhowmik as the convener of the committee. The other members are Sushmita Dev, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Prakash Chandra Das, Ashish Lal Singh, Krishnadhan Nath, Debabrata Deb Roy, Abdul Basit Khan, Tridib Dutta, Sampa Das and Kalpa Mohan Tripura. The other members are Maman Khan, Nilkanta Sinha, Sarmistha Deb Sarkar, Rabi Chowdhury, Shibani Sengupta, Idris Mia, Anjan Chakraborty, Anita Das and Malin Jamatia.

TMC also announced the names of the youth committee members in Tripura. There are 11 Trinamool members in the committee with Baptu Chakraborty being the convener.