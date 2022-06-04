Only India can be the 'reliable partner' world is looking for: PM
Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi Friday said India is
growing the fastest among the G-20 economies and has the capability to prove it's the "reliable partner" the world is looking for today.
Speaking at UP's third investors' summit, marking the ground-breaking or the launch of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore, he said the prevailing situation in the world has brought big opportunities for India.
Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and other leading industrialists are participating in the mega summit organised by the UP government. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those attending the event.
Modi said "only our democratic India" has the capability to prove that it is the "reliable partner" the world is looking for today. "The world today is looking at India's potential and praising its performance."
The projects were in diverse fields including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles.
"We are the fastest growing among the G-20 economies. Today, India is No. 2 on the Global Retail Index. India is
the third-largest energy consumer country in the world," Modi said.
The prime minister said last year a record USD 84 billion Foreign Direct Index (FDI) came to India from more than 100 countries.
"India has made a record by exporting merchandise worth over USD 417 billion i.e. more than Rs 30 lakh crore in the last financial year," he said.
Speaking on his government recently completing eight years in power at the Centre, he said, "In these years we have moved ahead with the mantra of Reform-Perform-Transform. We have emphasised policy stability, coordination, and ease of doing business.
"Through our reforms, we have worked to make India strong as a nation. Be it One Nation-One Tax, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card or One Nation-One Ration Card. These efforts are a reflection of our concrete and clear policies," Modi said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shah reviews security situation3 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Govt ratifies 8.1 pc EPF interest rate for 2021-223 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata announces new industries near Singur alongside bountiful...3 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
'Europe should not consider its problems world problems'3 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
'National parks must have ESZ of 1 km from its boundaries'3 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT