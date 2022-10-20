Only green crackers will be allowed this Diwali: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this Deepawali, only green crackers will be allowed in the State. A complete ban has been imposed on the manufacturing, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers. Other kinds of firecrackers create highly toxic gases and pollutants that poison the air, hence only green crackers will be allowed, he added.



Khattar said that open spaces have been earmarked for the sale of green crackers in each district. More and more information related to these places is being publicized. Strict action will be taken against those selling firecrackers without licence. While enjoying the festive fervour, it becomes our utmost duty to take care of the environment, he added.

Haryana is taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality.

"To control stubble burning, the State Government has implemented a framework which includes In-situ Crop Residue Management, Ex-situ Management, Effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of Information Education and Communication activities," said the CM.

He further informed that under In-situ management, 23 lakh MT crop residues will be utilized through various machines and decomposers and 13 MT crop residues will be utilized under ex-situ management.