'Only bullets can't solve Naxalism, need 360-degree strategy'

New Delhi: Asserting that unemployment gave rise to Naxalism in Chhattisgarh's worst-affected Bastar region, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said only guns and bullets cannot solve this decades-old problem and development is the only way out.



He said the government has reopened many schools, including some english-medium schools, for children in areas affected by left-wing extremism. "I think the root cause of the problem (Naxalism) has been either misunderstood or ignored earlier. After we took over, we realised that only guns and bullets cannot solve the problem. "We need to have a 360-degree strategy to solve this decades-old problem. I am happy to tell you that we are slowly succeeding in our endeavour," Baghel told PTI in an interview.

He said the government has started working closely with the people of Bastar.

"We started consultations with the local communities and asked them what is their prescription for the problem and what they need to make life better. Then we started addressing the problems they face in their day-to-day life," the chief minister said.

Baghel said unemployment has been a reason behind the rise of Naxal problems in Bastar. "We have taken many steps to address this problem. Efforts are being made to provide jobs to locals. We are making sure that youths get jobs in their own district or in the region," he said. The chief minister said police personnel were being given high-level training and special task force hubs have been set up for effective action.

"Our police and para-military forces are combative as never before. We have also asked the Centre to assist in development here and have also given suggestions, which if implemented, will aid in the elimination of Naxalism from this hotbed of red terror within the next

few years," the senior Congress leader said.