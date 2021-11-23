Only 2 active cases in Andamans

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands now has only two active cases, a health bulletin said.



The Union territory's caseload remained unchanged at 7,676 as no fresh infection was reported.

A total of 7,545 people have been cured of the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has tested over 6.26 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.22 per cent.

A total of 2.95 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 2.41 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.