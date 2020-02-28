Only 15% R&D workforce are women: Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lower number of women in the area of science and technology, and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development.

Kovind recalled how women scientists played a critical role in the ISRO's Mars orbiter mission, known as Mangalyaan.

"Despite the presence of highly-motivated women scientists, India's R&D workforce has less than 15 per cent women compared to the global average of 30 per cent, according to our National Task Force report," Kovind said.

The President was addressing scientists on the occasion of National Science Day.

"Numbers are no different in science and technology teaching institutions," he said. "Only a small percentage of women who study science go on to make a successful career and continue with this field."

Kovind added that in order to encourage women to take to higher studies in science, he had substantially enhanced the representation of women in central universities.

National Science Day marks the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by physicist C V Raman on this day in 1928.