Online ticket booking for trains in eastern zone resumes

Kolkata: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone, which was disrupted owing to a devastating fire at the Eastern Railway's New Koilaghat Building, resumed on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Booking of unreserved tickets, through UTS counters, is also going on, he said.

"Online ticket booking for trains under Kolkata passenger reservation system (PRS), which was affected due to fire in New Koilaghat Building, resumed early morning today," Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

Counter ticket booking at all places have resumed except Kolkata and adjacent areas that are directly connected with the communication network of the building, which will be restored after the resumption of power supply, he said.

Computerised ticket booking for train travel in eastern India was disrupted from Monday evening since power was disconnected at the building owing to the fire, Das said.

The server room of the passenger reservation system of eastern India is housed at the multi-storeyed building on Strand Road, he said.

At least nine people, most of whom were first responders, were killed in the fire that broke out on the 13th floor of the building on Monday evening, officials said.