'Online med degree from China will not be accepted'

Kolkata: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China through online methods.



"As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies," said

the UGC statement.

Following Covid, many Indian students who were pursuing various courses in China had to return home. The Chinese government imposed strict travel restrictions in wake of COVID and suspended all visas from November 2020. A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to resume their studies due to these restrictions. There has been no relaxation in the restrictions so far. Now the Chinese authorities have said that courses will be conducted online.

The UGC has clearly stated that online degrees from Chinese universities will not be given recognition. Some of the universities in China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programs for current and upcoming

academic years.