Online gaming platforms treated as illegal if game of chance is involved: MoS IT
New Delhi: Betting and gambling are unlawful in most parts of the country and online gaming platforms are treated as illegal when game of chance is involved, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said all forms of gambling and betting come under the purview of state governments and they have enacted laws to deal with the same within their jurisdiction under List-II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
"Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country. Online gaming platforms are intermediaries and they have to follow the due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Rules thereunder.
"MeitY regulates all the intermediaries as per the IT Act and the Rules therein. Online gaming platforms are treated as illegal when game of chance is involved in those platforms," the minister said.
Chandrasekhar said 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects and they are responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes through their Law Enforcement Agencies.
