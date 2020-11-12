One person dies of COVID-19 in Pondy, toll touches 605

Puducherry: Puducherry registered one more death due to coronavirus on Wednesday taking the toll to 605.

The Union Territory also added 115 fresh infections pushing the overall tally to 36,114.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the deceased, a 57-year-old woman, was from Puducherry and had co-morbidities such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic hypertension.

He said the 115 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,921 samples onWednesday.

As many as 107 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals today.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 95.04 percent respectively.

Of the 3.47 lakh samples tested so far 3.06 lakh were found to be negative and result of test of remaining samples was awaited, he said.

Of the total 115 cases, Puducherry region accounted for 83 followed by Karaikal 6, Yanam 9 and Mahe 17.

The Director said of the overall COVID-19 cases, 1,077 were active, 34,432 patients recovered and were discharged.