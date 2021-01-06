One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 4,949

Port Blair: The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,949 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

At least eight people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,856, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 31 active cases.

After witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases for several months, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh case on Monday, which, according to the official, was encouraging.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,87,115 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.64 per cent, he added.



