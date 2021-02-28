One new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Port Blair: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,018, a health department official said on Sunday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has four active COVID-19 cases.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The administration has made it mandatory for passengers arriving by flight to produce a negative RT-PCR test report before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No one was cured of the disease on Saturday and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,952, the official said.

Altogether, 6,451 health professionals and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far of which 2,565 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,67,209 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.88 per cent, he added.